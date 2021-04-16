Clicks27
DefendTruth
2
Ricky Martin: Do we still have to wear a mask and practice social distancing after being vaccinated? Future Vatican Speaker Dr Fauci: "For the time being, in order protect others," yes, "when you're …More
Ricky Martin: Do we still have to wear a mask and practice social distancing after being vaccinated?
Future Vatican Speaker Dr Fauci: "For the time being, in order protect others," yes, "when you're with other people who are not vaccinated."
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Advocata
  • Report
If the vaccines work, then why would a vaccinated person need to wear a mask and socially distance in order to protect those not vaccinated? From what, exactly, are the vaccinated protecting the non-vaccinated? This is absurd
Tesa
  • Report
Meme of the day
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up