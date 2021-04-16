Ricky Martin: Do we still have to wear a mask and practice social distancing after being vaccinated? Future Vatican Speaker Dr Fauci: "For the time being, in order protect others," yes, "when you're … More

Ricky Martin: Do we still have to wear a mask and practice social distancing after being vaccinated?

Future Vatican Speaker Dr Fauci: "For the time being, in order protect others," yes, "when you're with other people who are not vaccinated."