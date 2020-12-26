December the deadliest month for coronavirus pandemic in US. Despite having a week to go, December is already the deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Concerns are rising… More

Despite having a week to go, December is already the deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.



Concerns are rising as mutated strains of the virus emerge in the UK and South Africa, causing the US to tighten travel restrictions.



Anyone who travels from the UK will now be required to receive a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of boarding their flight and provide documentation of the result.



Meanwhile the country's top disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has estimated 70-85 per cent of the country will have to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.