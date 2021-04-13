TRADCATKNIGHT: FunFactory Francis Fantasy Sharing: It is “Pure Christianity”? Nope, Pure Crap
By: Eric Gajewski
On yesterday’s program TradPatrick and I broke down Francis’ latest used car salesmen line in which he spoke about “sharing” being a Christian thing. Folks, I was the ONLY Catholic to warn you that Francis would be using this verbiage because Antichrist had been saying the same thing.
I have included several antichrist videos that demonstrate the connection between the Vatican's "sharing" program and the New Age's
tradcatknight.org/2021/04/13/89416/
Clicks9
- Report
Social networks