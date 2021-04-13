TRADCATKNIGHT: FunFactory Francis Fantasy Sharing: It is “Pure Christianity”? Nope, Pure Crap

By: Eric GajewskiOn yesterday’s program TradPatrick and I broke down Francis’ latest used car salesmen line in which he spoke about “sharing” being a Christian thing. Folks, I was the ONLY Catholic to warn you that Francis would be using this verbiage because Antichrist had been saying the same thing.I have included several antichrist videos that demonstrate the connection between the Vatican's "sharing" program and the New Age's