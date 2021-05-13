Bishop Sheridan calls for prayers for victims of Colorado shooting | SW NEWS | 252 After the US state of Colorado witnessed a tragic shooting on Sunday, May 9, in which six people were killed, the … More

After the US state of Colorado witnessed a tragic shooting on Sunday, May 9, in which six people were killed, the Bishop of Colorado Springs Michael Sheridan has called for prayers. The incident took place when a gunman arrived at a birthday celebration in a mobile home community and opened fire. However, all children were unharmed as they were asleep in another room. The attacker took his life after gunning down six people. Lay Christians to organise week of prayer for persecuted people in China Prominent lay Christians from around the world have started a campaign to foster global communal prayer for the persecuted people in China. The prayer week will begin on May 23 and will come to a close on May 30. This initiative was undertaken by laymen around the world after Cardinal Charles Bo of Myanmar called for prayer for the Church and People of China. Vatican to form working group to excommunicate members of the mafia Coinciding with the beatification of Italian judge Rosario Livatino, who was killed by the Mafia, on May 9, Sunday, the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development has announced the formation of a working group which will excommunicate Catholics associated with the mafia. The dicastery presided over by Cardinal Peter Turkson had already created a global network against corruption and organised crime in 2018 Macau government to issue stamps honouring Our Lady of Fatima In the Chinese ruled territory of Macau, the government authorities have decided to issue postal stamps featuring Our Lady of Fatima. This comes as a tribute to the tradition of devotion to the Blessed Mother by Catholics in the former Portuguese colony. The directorate of Postal and Telecommunication Services will issue a set of two stamps and block featuring the traditional procession of Our Lady of Fatima on May 13. Columbian bishops observe day of prayer and fasting With the South American nation of Colombia witnessing a fortnight of protests against the president’s proposed tax hike that would cause prices of essential items to go up, the Catholic bishops held a day of prayer and fasting on Friday, May 7. In a statement issued on May 5, Wednesday, the bishops rejected the acts of vandalism, human rights violation and blockage of food supplies. Pope pens preface for book on Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola The Holy Father Pope Francis has penned the preface of a new book on the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola. The book by Father Miguel Angel Fiorito consists of a collection of flashcards—which the Pope describes as "a literary genre on its own"—with thoughts by various authors on the Spiritual Exercises. Jerusalem violence: Latin patriarch urges respect for status quo at all holy places The Latin patriarch of Jerusalem and other Christian leaders have called for peace in the Holy City in the wake of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces. In a statement issued on May 10, the Latin Patriarchate and Christian leaders expressed deep concern over the violence in Al Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah. Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa said the attacks violate the sanctity of Jerusalem as a city of peace adding that no one can exclusively claim the city.