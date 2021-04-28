🤮Caught on Camera: California Catholic Church Vandalized currentsnews

Caught on Camera: California Catholic Church Vandalized

currentsnewsPolice are looking for a man caught on camera vandalizing a church near Los Angeles. Video shows him taking a sledgehammer to a mural depicting the woman Catholics consider the mother of God. It shows a man armed with a sledgehammer vandalizing a Virgin of Guadalupe mural, which overlooks an altar where people come to pray and light candles. The pastor and parishioners at Saint Elisabeth Catholic Church were left saddened and stunned when they watched the security video.