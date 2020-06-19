Catholic devotions - Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

Devotion to the Sacred Heart was revealed by Our Lord to St Margaret Mary Alacoque back in 16th century. The Order of Jesuits and in particular Bl Claude de Colombiere SJ, confessor and spiritual … More

Devotion to the Sacred Heart was revealed by Our Lord to St Margaret Mary Alacoque back in 16th century. The Order of Jesuits and in particular Bl Claude de Colombiere SJ, confessor and spiritual director of St Margaret, helped to propagate the devotion. It became soon widely spread among Catholics. The great popularity of this devotion may be attributed to its fruits, for it helps to love Jesus more and understand His love for us sinners, that prompted Him to become man, to suffer and die for us and through the power of His Resurrection to overcome sin, death and the devil for our salvation.