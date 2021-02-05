Bergoglio Method: The Image Is What Counts

Francis puts too much emphasis on his own image, Domencio Martino writes on IlMattinoDiFoggia.it (February 2), “Has image become more important to Francis than human relations?”Martino recalls how Francis sacked Cardinal Becciu. Why did Francis not ask Becciu for an explanation or wait until the ongoing enquiry was completed? - Martino asks,“A pope who doesn’t call you to understand what happened, but simply tells you that you were sacked is a blow to the heart of anyone.”Francis knew that dismissing Becciu would not resolve the problem, Martino writes, “But his image was undoubtedly saveguarded, and that’s what is important.”Martino’s conclusion, “Perhaps the 'Begoglio method' is to capture the goodwill of listeners by 'mowing down' bishops and priests?”He recalls Francis’ Canale 5 interview where he talked twice about priests and bishops, “in an almost derogatory way” stating that “selfish bishops and priests do not bear fruit.”For Martino it would have been nicer if he had put a little more emphasis on the 100 Italian priests who died of Covid-19, since that was the topic.