World Over - 2021-01-07 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo BILL DONOHUE, president of The Catholic League and FR. ROBERT SIRICO, president of The Acton Institute share their thoughts on the violence … More

World Over - 2021-01-07 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo



BILL DONOHUE, president of The Catholic League and FR. ROBERT SIRICO, president of The Acton Institute share their thoughts on the violence that transpired this week by protesters in Washington, DC at the US Capitol. EDWARD PENTIN, Rome correspondent for The National Catholic Register and author of The Next Pope, reports on the latest news from Rome, including the controversy over Vatican financial transfers to the church in Australia. DAMIAN THOMPSON, associate editor of The Spectator in the UK on the societal effects of the COVID lockdowns being imposed in England and Scotland. STEVEN MOSHER, Asia expert and president of The Population Research Institute on state of US-China relations as we approach a new presidential administration, the ongoing crackdown on Hong Kong by Communist China and the increased persecution faced by Chinese Christians and religious minorities.