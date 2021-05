He Is Right! Converting Protestants To Catholicism "Completely Impossible” - German Cardinal

Marx

An "ecumenism of return" [of the Protestants to the Church] is for Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx "completely impossible" and "was neither a goal of the ecumenical movement nor of the popes.”Marx is right, at least for Germany, where the "Catholics" are more Protestant than the Protestants.The prelate told Publik-Forum.de (April 30) that he envisages with the Protestants a so called “visible unity in reconciled diversity" - a contradiction in terms and another proof that Modernists cannot think logically.Marx would "not suspend" a priest who hands out Communion to Protestants [but certainly a priest who would refuse to do so].In 2003, then Trier Bishop Marx suspended the heterodox theologian Gotthold Hasenhüttl for delivering Communion to Protestants. “As the young bishop I was at the time, I wanted to stick closely to the rules [= truth],” he excuses himself now saying that in ecumenism "things" have relaxed and “changed" - while, in reality,has adapted, mainly to save his skin and to be loved by the oligarch journalists.Now Marx's principle is anything goes - Catholics at the Protestant Lord’s Super and Lutherans at for Communion. He calls this a “decision of conscience” - or lack thereof. Obviously, he also spoke in favour of priest husbands, sin-blessings, and invalid female ordinations.Then he hypocritically criticised that, at Vatican congresses, the speakers are chosen insofar as they are “in line” with the Francis Regime. “There must be free thought — within the framework of that which is Catholic,” he protested as if this were the case in his own archdiocese.