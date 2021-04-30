Christian Concern - Arrested for preaching from the Bible in North West London. Pastor Sherwood is 75, notice how the arresting officer kicks him? Arrested for preaching from the Bible in North West … More





Arrested for preaching from the Bible in North West London. Pastor Sherwood is 75, notice how the arresting officer kicks him? Christian Concern - Arrested for preaching from the Bible in North West London. Pastor Sherwood is 75, notice how the arresting officer kicks him?Arrested for preaching from the Bible in North West London. Pastor Sherwood is 75, notice how the arresting officer kicks him? twitter.com/cconcern/status/1386972257101262848