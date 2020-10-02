Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
5
African Liturgy will not help us
Lisi Sterndorfer
4 minutes ago
This is sacrilege! This is the nonsense that is happening in parishes
It has to stop! And people wonder why people have been losing the faith..
twitter.com/…us/1311736713304330240/video/1
Like
Share
Translate
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up