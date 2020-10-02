Clicks5

African Liturgy will not help us

Lisi Sterndorfer
This is sacrilege! This is the nonsense that is happening in parishes 💔 It has to stop! And people wonder why people have been losing the faith.. twitter.com/…us/1311736713304330240/video/1
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up