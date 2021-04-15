Home
DefendTruth
1
12 minutes ago
Denmark, When announcing the discontinuation of AstraZeneca's vaccine, the drug agency's director Tanja Erichsen simply flips.
12 minutes ago
Another article about it
bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-56751489
