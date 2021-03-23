Mary the mother of God, Written in Stone

Mary of Tenderness, written in stone.
Because iconography is a discipline of reproducing the same image for the purpose of teaching it is paramount to grasp the idea that there is variation in repetition. The message stays the same …
NEW Book Mary in Iconography written in stone
The mother of Jesus called Mary is the most revealed and common image women find in the Christian Church Institution. She offers many deep mystical messages, without ever opening her mouth. I would like to share with the reader a new perspective in relation to our era.
“Who is Mary?” In my head, I went from the grieving and weeping Mary of the Renaissance, through the mystical distant gaze of Mary in ancient Byzantine iconography, to the understanding that Mary is a place in my heart; she is a revelation, a guide, an example of female wisdom who arouses epiphanies. She is the womb through which Christ entered the world. She nurtures us to grace the world and share our capacity to love.
Orthodox style icons of the Virgin Mother speak volumes about the eternal communication between the love of a mother and that mystery of love which abides in us all. This collection of Mary icons captures the great mysteries of the Madonna, her beauty as well as her message. The collection covers a wide range of imagination in each image, contemporary versions inspired by their historical origin. Miller’s fascination with the Madonna images evolves within the two realms; tradition and contemporary spirituality, as they merge here in word and visual representation. Classic iconography has influenced this comprehensive collection of 32 images of the Mother of Jesus. 8.5” x 8.5” Paperback, 40 pages FULL COLOR illustrations.
A vivid collection of 30 full color images written in stone
