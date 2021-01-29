LIVE | EWTN News Nightly | Thursday, January 28, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: In a move that was not unexpected, and is a painful setback for pro-life Americans, President Joe Biden-- just 8 … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: In a move that was not unexpected, and is a painful setback for pro-life Americans, President Joe Biden-- just 8 days into his new presidency--used the power of his pen to revoke the "Mexico City Policy" Thursday afternoon. The president of the March for Life, Jeanne Mancini, joins to share what she makes of today's executive order and the timing of it. The archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kansas City and the chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop's Committee on Pro-Life Activities, Archbishop Joseph Naumann, joins to discuss what goes through his mind as he witnesses these pro-abortion policies being put forward. Meanwhile, more than 30 bipartisan members of the House of Representatives wrote a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy stating that they want clearance to use their congressional allowances to bulk up the security in their home districts. In Rome, the Vatican's COVID-19 Commission urges world leaders to avoid "vaccine nationalism" and to collaborate with pharmaceutical companies and organizations to uphold the principles of justice, solidarity and inclusion when distributing the vaccines. Fr. Christopher Mahar of the Health Care Services Office in the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and member of the Vatican's COVID Commission, joins to describe what "vaccine nationalism" is and the danger of it. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly