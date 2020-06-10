Clicks39
Josquin Desprez Missa Ave Maris Stella Motets & Chansons
Motet: (00:00) 01 Illibata Dei Virgo Nutrix Chansons: (07:48) 02 Adieu Mes Amours 03 Plaine De Dueil 04 Je N'ose Plus 05 Que Vous Ma Dame 06 In Te Domine Speravi 07 Regretz Sans Fin Missa Ave Maris Stella: (31:40) 08 Ave Maris Stella 09 Kyrie 10 Gloria 11 Letabundus 12 Credo 13 Sanctus 14 Benedictus 15 Agnus Dei Motets: (1:05:24) 16 Gaude Virgo, Mater Christi 17 Salve Regina Taverner Consort and Choir Andrew Parrott
Eternal grace, divine harmonies, compositional magic, unreachable musicality. Without Josquin's poliphony there wouldn't ever be counterpoint - thus there would not be no JS Bach, no Palestrina, no Beethoven, no Shostakovich, no Part. That is a pure case of an audial architecture, complete sonic immersion. It is an abstraction distilled and fully fashioned - something no medium can deliver. And that is written almost 500 yeaRS ago. Amen to a genius.
