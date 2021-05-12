What Planned Parenthood Doesn't Want You To Know Through the abortion pill, Planned Parenthood is doing everything they can to make more money from killing babies. They could care less about … More

Through the abortion pill, Planned Parenthood is doing everything they can to make more money from killing babies. They could care less about women or the maternal impact of their killing methods. Women who take the abortion pill are placing their lives & the lives of their children at grave risk. Former abortionist Dr. Anthony Levatino shares the ugly truth. Spread the truth.