NSW records eight new COVID-19 cases, outbreak at BWS store now 'critical' | ABC News.

Tens of thousands of people are in isolation after potential exposure to coronavirus at a BWS bottle shop in Sydney's west over a number of days around Christmas and New Year's Eve.

0:00 - Eight new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in NSW while contact tracers tackle the "concerning" amount of transmission at the bottle shop.

1:59 - Genomic sequencing has also revealed the Berala cluster, which is sitting at 13 cases, is linked to a quarantine transport driver who tested positive last month.

5:50 - Victoria records three new locally acquired coronavirus cases overnight, as the state works to contain a cluster linked to a restaurant in Melbourne's south-east.

10:20 - South Australia's border with Victoria remains open, but the state's Chief Public Health Officer is encouraging people to reconsider any plan to head interstate.

11:16 - Melbourne University researchers will get more than $1.5 million in funding to clinically trial COVID-19 vaccines in the middle of this year.



