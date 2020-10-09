Captains Courageous 1937 - Spencer Tracy, Freddie Bartholomew, Lionel Barrymore, Melvyn Douglas, Mickey Rooney, John Carradine

When spoiled Harvey Cheyne (Freddie Bartholomew) is suspended from boarding school, his businessman father (Melvyn Douglas) takes him to Europe on a business trip. When the rebellious lad falls … More

When spoiled Harvey Cheyne (Freddie Bartholomew) is suspended from boarding school, his businessman father (Melvyn Douglas) takes him to Europe on a business trip. When the rebellious lad falls overboard from the steamship, he is saved from death by humble fisherman Manuel Fidello (Spencer Tracy) and forced by the captain of the fishing schooner (Lionel Barrymore) to become a low-ranking member of the ship's crew alongside the captain's own son (Mickey Rooney).