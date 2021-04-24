Attorney General of Arizona Gives a Look into Arizona-Mexico Border Crisis | EWTN News Nightly Attorney General for the State of Arizona, Mark Brnovich, joins to talk about the situation at the … More





Attorney General for the State of Arizona, Mark Brnovich, joins to talk about the situation at the Arizona-Mexico border. Brnovich gives us a sense of what is happening there and what he is seeing. Neither President Joe Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris has visited the Southern border yet, but the vice president said that she will be visiting Mexico and Guatemala to discuss immigration and the root cause. The attorney general of Arizona shares his take on that and also on the fact that the Biden administration has refused to call the situation at the US Southern border a crisis. Brnovich recently filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security and federal officials for violating the National Environmental Policy Act, over what he describes as destructive immigration policies. He tells us more about that. Brnovich discusses whether taking action on the state level is something other states could consider doing if they are unhappy with the Biden administration's policies or actions on other issues. He explains what comes next, whether he thinks more National Guard troops might be called in and whether the White House can do anything to stop him from sending in troops. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Attorney General of Arizona Gives a Look into Arizona-Mexico Border Crisis | EWTN News NightlyAttorney General for the State of Arizona, Mark Brnovich, joins to talk about the situation at the Arizona-Mexico border. Brnovich gives us a sense of what is happening there and what he is seeing. Neither President Joe Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris has visited the Southern border yet, but the vice president said that she will be visiting Mexico and Guatemala to discuss immigration and the root cause. The attorney general of Arizona shares his take on that and also on the fact that the Biden administration has refused to call the situation at the US Southern border a crisis. Brnovich recently filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security and federal officials for violating the National Environmental Policy Act, over what he describes as destructive immigration policies. He tells us more about that. Brnovich discusses whether taking action on the state level is something other states could consider doing if they are unhappy with the Biden administration's policies or actions on other issues. He explains what comes next, whether he thinks more National Guard troops might be called in and whether the White House can do anything to stop him from sending in troops. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly