Metaphor for neoliberalism.

Has anyone else heard this 2014 Prophecy about Donald Trump? Christ calls Trump "A man after My own heart" a "King David."

Frankly it's incredible.

The man giving the prophecy died in 2016 shortly after DJT was elected.



Interestingly - there is a reference to a woman stated to be like Jezebel... who will strive to be in power at the same time.

Take time to view this ALL those who won't be voting… More



Frankly it's incredible.

The man giving the prophecy died in 2016 shortly after DJT was elected.



Interestingly - there is a reference to a woman stated to be like Jezebel... who will strive to be in power at the same time.

Take time to view this ALL those who won't be voting for President Trump....



youtube.com/watch?v=9w8Mr0kylwc Has anyone else heard this 2014 Prophecy about Donald Trump? Christ calls Trump "A man after My own heart" a "King David."Frankly it's incredible.The man giving the prophecy died in 2016 shortly after DJT was elected.Interestingly - there is a reference to a woman stated to be like Jezebel... who will strive to be in power at the same time.Take time to view this ALL those who won't be voting for President Trump....