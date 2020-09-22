Dr. David Wood Concisely Proves The Trinity

In this video brother David Wood looks at some of the strong evidence that we find in the Word of God for the doctrine of the Trinity in just minutes. Even the Old Testament itself prophesies of the … More





youtube.com/watch?v=xyW0Vu-Em0Y In this video brother David Wood looks at some of the strong evidence that we find in the Word of God for the doctrine of the Trinity in just minutes. Even the Old Testament itself prophesies of the full Deity of the coming Messiah. He is the Mighty God who was to be born as a son (Isaiah 9:6). Jehovah is called "Mighty God" in the next chapter (Isaiah 10:21). Jesus is "God with us" (Isaiah 7:14). God Himself even promised to come suddenly to His temple as the messenger of the covenant (Malachi 3:1) and His way is prepared by John the Baptist (Isaiah 40:3). These two verses are applied to Jesus at Mark 1:1-3. Even Zechariah 12:10 where Jehovah is "pierced" is quoted and applied to Jesus in John 19:37 and Revelation 1:7. Do you believe this and Luke 7:16? "Fear gripped them all, and they began glorifying God, saying, "A great prophet has arisen among us!" and, "God has visited His people!"" (NASB)Here are most of the Scriptures that David used (feel free to copy and paste): Genesis 1:1-2, 26, Isaiah 9:6, 48:16, Zech. 12:10, 6:40, Mark 2:28 , 12:37, John 8:57-59, Matthew 12:6, John 14:14, John 16:15, Matthew 28:18-19, John 14:26, 15:26, Psalm 104:30, 1 Corinthians 2:10 -11, Psalm 139:7-8, Hebrews 9:14 ( biblegateway.com