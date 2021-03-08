Magister in Sacra Pagina “There was a time when students of St. Thomas did not accord his biblical commentaries the importance they have. By training, Thomas was magister sacrae paginae, a master of … More

“There was a time when students of St. Thomas did not accord his biblical commentaries the importance they have. By training, Thomas was magister sacrae paginae, a master of Holy Writ. His inaugural sermon as a master dealt with Scripture. In Scripture is the fons et origo of all his theology. […] One comes from the biblical commentaries to Thomas’s theology with a far better chance of appreciating the depth of his knowledge and above all its ultimate source.” – Ralph McInerny. Detail from the St Thomas Aquinas altar in the Rosary Shrine in London. This year (2021) the feast of St Thomas is commemorated on 8 March in the Dominican rite calendar.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr