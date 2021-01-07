St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, St. John Neumann and St. Andre Bessette Celebrate Feast Days this Week | EW The first week of the new year has been full of celebrations in the Catholic Church. Apart from … More





The first week of the new year has been full of celebrations in the Catholic Church. Apart from the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God on the first of the year and the Epiphany on the 6th, Monday was St. Elizabeth Ann Seton's feast day, Tuesday the Church honored St. John Neumann and Wednesday was the feast day of St. Andre Bessette. Dr. Matthew Bunson, executive editor and Washington bureau chief for EWTN News, joins to discuss the lives of these saints. Bunson shares about St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, about how St. John Neumann immigrated to the U.S. and about why St. Andre Bessette is considered a modern Saint.