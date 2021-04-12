Clicks1
Mother Miriam Live - April 12, 2021 Mother tackles the issues of the Catholic perspective on: The four marks of the Catholic Church (One, Holy, Catholic, Apostolic) Divine Mercy Sunday Can the laity…More
Mother Miriam Live - April 12, 2021
Mother tackles the issues of the Catholic perspective on:
The four marks of the Catholic Church (One, Holy, Catholic, Apostolic)
Divine Mercy Sunday
Can the laity wear a Crucifix?
Should we even bother trying to discuss the vaccine with people who already received it?
Is it acceptable to wear a ring with a crucifix?
Authentically Catholic Bibles
Can a Catholic attend a gay marriage ceremony, despite disagreeing with it, for the sake of supporting a friend?
