April 7 The Gospel breski1

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 24,13-35.

Blessed Columba Marmion (1858-1923)

Abbot

Monastic prayer (Christ, the Ideal of the Monk, London: Sands & Co., 1934, pp. 366-7, rev.)



"Was not our heart burning within us (…) when he opened to us the Scriptures" (Lk 24:32)

What is the innermost reason of this fruitfulness of God's Word? It is that Christ is ever living: he is ever the God who saves and quickens. (…) All proportion guarded, that which is true of the person of Jesus is true also of his word; and what was true yesterday is still true in our days.

Christ lives in the soul of the just; under the infallible direction of this inner master, the soul (…) penetrates into the divine light; Christ gives it his Spirit, the first author of Holy Writ, that it may there "search into the very depths of the infinite" (cf. 1 Cor 2:10). It contemplates God's marvels with respect to men; it measures, by faith, the divine proportions of the mystery of Jesus, and this wonderful spectacle, whereof the splendors enlighten and illuminate it, touches, draws, enraptures, uplifts, transports and transforms the soul. It experiences in its turn what the disciples of Emmaus felt when Christ Jesus himself vouchsafed to interpret to them the sacred books: "Was not our heart burning within us whilst he spoke in the way, and opened to us the Scriptures".

What is there astonishing, then, in the fact that the soul, charmed and won by this living word, "which penetrates even to the marrow" (Heb 4:12) makes the prayer of these disciples its own: "Stay with us! O Thou the incomparable Master, indefectible Light, infallible Truth, the only true Life of our souls!" Forestalling these holy desires "the Holy Spirit himself prays for us with unspeakable groanings" which constitute true prayer, these vehement desires to possess God, to live no longer save for the Father's glory and for that of his Son Jesus. Love becomes great and burning by contact with God, takes possession of all the powers of the soul, renders it strong and generous to do perfectly all the Father's will, to give itself up wholly to the divine good pleasure.



That very day, the first day of the week, two of Jesus' disciples were going to a village seven miles from Jerusalem called Emmaus,

and they were conversing about all the things that had occurred.

And it happened that while they were conversing and debating, Jesus himself drew near and walked with them,

but their eyes were prevented from recognizing him.

He asked them, "What are you discussing as you walk along?" They stopped, looking downcast.

One of them, named Cleopas, said to him in reply, "Are you the only visitor to Jerusalem who does not know of the things that have taken place there in these days?"

And he replied to them, "What sort of things?" They said to him, "The things that happened to Jesus the Nazarene, who was a prophet mighty in deed and word before God and all the people,

how our chief priests and rulers both handed him over to a sentence of death and crucified him.

But we were hoping that he would be the one to redeem Israel; and besides all this, it is now the third day since this took place.

Some women from our group, however, have astounded us: they were at the tomb early in the morning

and did not find his body; they came back and reported that they had indeed seen a vision of angels who announced that he was alive.

Then some of those with us went to the tomb and found things just as the women had described, but him they did not see."

And he said to them, "Oh, how foolish you are! How slow of heart to believe all that the prophets spoke!

Was it not necessary that the Messiah should suffer these things and enter into his glory?"

Then beginning with Moses and all the prophets, he interpreted to them what referred to him in all the scriptures.

As they approached the village to which they were going, he gave the impression that he was going on farther.

But they urged him, "Stay with us, for it is nearly evening and the day is almost over." So he went in to stay with them.

And it happened that, while he was with them at table, he took bread, said the blessing, broke it, and gave it to them.

With that their eyes were opened and they recognized him, but he vanished from their sight.

Then they said to each other, "Were not our hearts burning (within us) while he spoke to us on the way and opened the scriptures to us?"

So they set out at once and returned to Jerusalem where they found gathered together the eleven and those with them

who were saying, "The Lord has truly been raised and has appeared to Simon!"

Then the two recounted what had taken place on the way and how he was made known to them in the breaking of the bread.