Popular Redemptorist Investigated

Father Robson de Oliveira Pereira, 46, temporary stepped down from his functions after an investigation alledging embezzlement of donations.The rector of the Basilica of the Divine Eternal Father in Trindade, Brazil, a celebrity in Brazil, gathers big crowds. He is the president of the Association of the Sons of the Eternal Father (Afipe) and runs a 24-hours satellite radio and television channel.On Friday, police raided the Afipe headquarters seizing 10.7 million USD. Prosecutors claim the Afipe leaders used part of the donations for personal benefit and for buying luxurious mansions, a beach house, and a farm.The investigation began after de Oliveria reported being extorted by hackers in exchange for not releasing personal information and love images. After this, prosecutors began to investigate the origin of the ransom paid by de Oliveira.The priest denies all wrongdoing. His lawyer declared that the purchase of real estate was an investment.In September 2019, two Vatican representatives investigated de Oliveria’s association.