Saint Peter González - April 14 Also known as Elm Elmo Erasmus Pedro Pietro Telm Telmo Memorial 14 April Profile Castilian nobility who mis-spent a worldly youth. Educated by his uncle, the …More
Saint Peter González - April 14
Also known as
Elm
Elmo
Erasmus
Pedro
Pietro
Telm
Telmo
Memorial
14 April
Profile
Castilian nobility who mis-spent a worldly youth. Educated by his uncle, the bishop of Astorga, Spain. Priest, primarily as a step to high office. Obtained special papal dispensation to become Canon of Palencia when he was officially still too young. During a grand Christmas Day entrance into the city, his horse was spooked by the noise of the crowds. It threw him in all his finery onto a dung-heap, much to the delight of the citizens who knew his was a political, not a spiritual appointment.
Dazed, filthy, humiliated, and with the undeniable understanding that his parishioners thought he was a hack, he withdrew from the world for a period of prayer and meditation. It worked. He had a true conversion experience and spent the rest of his life making up for his lost youth and the mockery he made of his position. Joined the Dominicans. Family and friends tried to draw him back to his old life and their planned pursuit of position, but he responded, “If you love me, follow me! If you cannot follow me, forget me!”
Confessor and court chaplain to King Saint Ferdinand III of Castile. Against the opposition of more worldly courtiers, he reformed court life around the king. Worked for the Crusade against the Moors, accompanied Ferdinand into the battlefields, and then worked for humane treatment of Moorish prisoners.
A favourite of the king, Peter feared the honours and easy life would lead him to a return to his previous ways, so he left the court and evangelized to shepherds in the hills, along the waterfronts, and among Spanish and Portugese sailors who still venerate him and consider him their special patron, blending his story with that of Saint Elmo, and calling upon him for protection in the face of bad weather.
Legend says that when he lacked food for those in his charge, he would kneel and pray by a river; fish would leap onto the banks.
Born
1190 at Astorga, Spain
Died
15 April 1246 at Saintiago de Compostela, Tui, Spain
buried in the cathedral at Tuy, Spain
Beatified
1254 by Pope Innocent IV
Canonized
13 December 1741 by Pope Benedict XIV (cultus confirmed)
Patronage
boatmen
fishermen
mariners
sailors
watermen
—
Tui, Spain
Tui-Vigo, Spain, diocese of
Prayers
Almighty God, you bestowed the singular help of Blessed Peter on those in peril from the sea. By the help of his prayers may the light of your grace shine forth in all the storms of this life and enable us to find the harbor of everlasting salvation. We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. – General Calendar of the Order of Preachers
Representation
Dominican holding a blue candle or a candle with a blue flame
Dominican lying on his cloak which is spread over hot coals
Dominican holding fire in his bare hands
Dominican catching fish with his bare hands
Dominican beside the ocean, often holding or otherwise protecting a ship
Dominican with a boat
Dominican with an anchor
Dominican with a torch
Dominican with a book
catholicsaints.info/saint-peter-gonzales/
