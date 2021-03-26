277. The Eucharist

If Sidrac, Misac and Abdenago can recognize God in the midst of the flames in a fiery furnace, if we can look at a bronze serpent on a pole that represents Christ crucified, we can also recognize God and his Love in a little host of bread at the moment of the Eucharist.Instead of consuming idols, let’s consume the Body of Christ at the moment of the Eucharist, the food that keeps alive and prepares us for Eternal Life, in the Kingdom of Heaven, in God’s Heart.Let’s recognize that Love occupies a piece of bread. It’s an invitation to worship him in a small piece of bread, at every mass. God is in the Eucharist, God is the Eucharist. We proclaim a thanksgiving to God. We allow him to increase by his Love, the love in us, whenever we receive the Eucharist.God wants us to make the effort to go deeper than what we seem to see, a small piece of bread, to what we seem not to see, God himself. By the representation of a little piece of bread, and by the request of the Trinity on it, at Jesus’s request, we totally worship God who is totally present in it (in the host).Gospel of Matthew:“While they were eating, Jesus took bread, said the blessing, broke it, and giving it to his disciples said, “Take and eat; this is my body.” Then he took a cup, gave thanks, and gave it to them, saying, “Drink from it, all of you, for this is my blood of the covenant, which will be shed on behalf of many for the forgiveness of sins.” Matthew, chapter 26, verses 26 to 28Gospel of Luke:“He took the bread, said the blessing, broke it, and gave it to them, saying, “This is my body, which will be given for you; do this in memory of me.” And likewise the cup after they had eaten, saying, “This cup is the new covenant in my blood, which will be shed for you.” Luke, chapter 22, verses 19 to 20Paul tells the Corinthians, because they live the banquet of God in an unworthy manner:“I received from the Lord what I also handed on to you, that the Lord Jesus, on the night he was handed over, took bread, and, after he had given thanks, broke it and said, “This is my body that is for you. Do this in remembrance of me.” In the same way also the cup, after supper, saying, “This cup is the new covenant in my blood. Do this, as often as you drink it, in remembrance of me.””For as often as you eat this bread and drink the cup, you proclaim the death of the Lord until he comes. Therefore whoever eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord unworthily will have to answer for the body and blood of the Lord. A person should examine himself, and so eat the bread and drink the cup. For anyone who eats and drinks without discerning the body, eats and drinks judgment on himself. 1 Corinthians, chapter 11, verses 23 to 29Jesus is the one who is universally worshiped and leads us with his Spirit to the Father. Jesus is our King. He is the one in whom we place our trust. He will not disappoint anyone. Let’s continue to come to Jesus. He calls upon us.Let’s give our lives to Jesus and let Jesus’s truth take control of our lives. For our salvation and the salvation of our neighbour, let’s receive the Eucharist, Body and Blood of Christ, and allow Jesus to live freely in us. Let’s be in thanksgiving within the Love of God.Jesus doesn’t live in time. He lives in eternity and he is with us at this very moment. Because of that, we live in the present time the same Last Supper as Jesus with his Apostles. Every mass celebrated is lived now with our Lord and Saviour.Book: Refusing sinNormand Thomas