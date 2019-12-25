Home
Massive Christmas celebrations in Aleppo and Damascus, Syria.
DefendTruth
25 minutes ago
Comment by Sarah Abdallah, Lebanese commentator, "Something we would have never seen under Obama and Hillary’s Al-Qaeda and ISIS 'rebels'."
