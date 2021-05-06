318. God’s work is our joy

It all starts with Jesus. With him, we are walking in the right direction. The path is straighter, simpler, narrower. With Jesus, we are on the move and he leads us through the work he has established. His work will become our joy.Definitely, we know what his work is for us. His work is already our joy! Paul invites us:“Live as children of light.” Ephesians, chapter 5, verse 8To live as “children of light”, we are invited to ask for the Light of the Holy Spirit.May the light of God extend to those who wish to receive it in them and who dare to let it pass. May we let Jesus pass through our life.Book: The heart’s missionNormand Thomas