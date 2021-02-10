EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, February 9, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: The start of the second Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump has begun. Senators will do … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: The start of the second Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump has begun. Senators will do something they have never done before: consider an article of impeachment against a former president. Vince Coglianese, the editorial director for 'The Daily Caller,' joins to share his thoughts on the issue of whether the impeachment trial of the former president is constitutional. At the White House, President Joe Biden met with top business executives from around the nation as he pushes for passage in Congress of his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, to help the nation get back on its feet. Calling it "a very significant step forward for basic rights" the Archbishop of San Francisco, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, responded to the Supreme Court's decision striking down California's ban on indoor worship. The archbishop joins to share what this represents for Catholics. In Rome, the Vatican released Pope Francis' schedule of his trip to Iraq next month. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn shares the details about the upcoming trip. And finally this evening, an annual faith-based event in New York City is taking place this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic. '2021 New York Encounter' will feature three days of virtual discussions and special exhibits. The Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, joins to tell us about the event. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, February 9, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: The start of the second Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump has begun. Senators will do something they have never done before: consider an article of impeachment against a former president. Vince Coglianese, the editorial director for 'The Daily Caller,' joins to share his thoughts on the issue of whether the impeachment trial of the former president is constitutional. At the White House, President Joe Biden met with top business executives from around the nation as he pushes for passage in Congress of his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, to help the nation get back on its feet. Calling it "a very significant step forward for basic rights" the Archbishop of San Francisco, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, responded to the Supreme Court's decision striking down California's ban on indoor worship. The archbishop joins to share what this represents for Catholics. In Rome, the Vatican released Pope Francis' schedule of his trip to Iraq next month. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn shares the details about the upcoming trip. And finally this evening, an annual faith-based event in New York City is taking place this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic. '2021 New York Encounter' will feature three days of virtual discussions and special exhibits. The Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, joins to tell us about the event. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly