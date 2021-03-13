Pope Francis Celebrates Mass to Mark 500 Years of Christianity in the Philippines On Sunday, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass to mark five hundred years of Christianity in the Philippines. The first … More





On Sunday, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass to mark five hundred years of Christianity in the Philippines. The first Mass and baptism took place in the Philippines in 1521. After three hundred years of no priests, the first Filipino was appointed bishop in 1905. Today, 85% of the population is Catholic. The Church in the country's capital of Manila serves nearly three million faithful. The rector at the Pontifical Filipino College in Rome, Father Gregory Gaston, will be at the Mass on Sunday and joins us to share what he hopes the Pope's message will be. Fr. Gregory tells us how the Church is doing in the Philippines overall and how the Church in the Philippines will celebrate the five hundredth anniversary of Christianity.