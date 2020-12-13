„My greatest desire,“ Fr. Anastasius wrote, „is to to be a saint, to live a holy life and to sanctify others.“ Blessed Fr. Anastasius John Brenner (1931-1957) — On the night of December 14, 1957, he … More





Read more: „My greatest desire,“ Fr. Anastasius wrote, „is to to be a saint, to live a holy life and to sanctify others.“Blessed Fr. Anastasius John Brenner (1931-1957)— On the night of December 14, 1957, he was called to administer the last rites to an allegedly dying man, but was ambushed in the darkness of a forest trail and stabbed 32 times with knives and trampled upon once he was lying on the ground. When the villagers found him dead in the morning, he was still protecting with his hand the Blessed Sacrament on his body. Today a chapel marks the spot where he was murdered and pilgrims come there in procession from many parts of the country.Read more: cistercian.org/…n/anastasius-john-brenner.html