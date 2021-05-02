Catholics Come Home - 2021-05-02 - From Prodigal Son to Holy Priest Mark White attended a protestant seminary, but knew something was missing. With the help of his covert sister, he found his true … More

Mark White attended a protestant seminary, but knew something was missing. With the help of his covert sister, he found his true calling in the Catholic priesthood. Learn how this prodigal son became a holy priest.