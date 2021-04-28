Karnataka: Over 39,000 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours | Breaking News | India Today. Karnataka reported 39,047 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 14.39 … More





Karnataka reported 39,047 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 14.39 lakh. The capital city, Bengaluru alone accounted for 22, 596 of the total number of cases. Watch full bulletin.

