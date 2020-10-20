Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
78
Courageous Priest Proclaims Joe Biden is an Embarrassment to Catholicism
DefendTruth
1 hour ago
Fr. Michael O'Conner, pastor at Our Lady of the Gulf, has more courage than most of our bishops. In this homily, he boldly proclaims the truth about Joe Biden.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up