Retirement: Prophetic American Nuncio Has Got Enough

Archbishop Thomas Gullickson, 70, the outspoken Apostolic Nuncio in Berne, has chosen early retirement and will leave Switzerland at the end of the year.
On October 16, Francis accepted his resignation and releases him from the diplomatic service where the retirement age is at 75.
Gullickson will return to South Dakota where he has bought a house.
The anti-Catholic Swiss bishops and lay soviets who run the local Church loath him. As a farewell gift, the bishops’ news page published a hate article against him in German.
Gullickson is an open critic of Vatican II’s failed liturgical reform, and a promoter of the Roman Liturgy.
It is to be expected that his prophetic voice will not fall silent in retirement.
