Francis: Divisions are "Result of Sin" - But Not Always

Divisions among "Christians" are a "result of sin" and must be overcome, Francis insisted in a May 22 video message to an ecumenical prayer vigil in Jerusalem's Anglican Christ Church.“We are divided," Francis moaned adding sentimentally, "We have broken into a thousand pieces what God so lovingly, passionately and tenderly made.”Francis called on “new efforts” at reconciliation and unity, as Christian unity “is more urgent than ever.” But this cannot be true as most participants in the "ecumenical dialogue" have lapsed from anything that still could be identified as "Christian."Interestingly, Francis considers religious differences a "scandal" almost exclusively when they regard Protestant denominations. However, when inter-religion is at stake, Francis' god suddenly "wills" the "diversity" of religions.