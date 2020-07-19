WATCH: Trump meets with survivors of religious persecution at White House

President Donald Trump met on July 17, 2019 with a group of people from around the world who have experienced religious persecution, including Nobel Peace Prize winner and Yazidi human rights … More

President Donald Trump met on July 17, 2019 with a group of people from around the world who have experienced religious persecution, including Nobel Peace Prize winner and Yazidi human rights activist Nadia Murad. Sitting at his desk in the Oval Office, Trump said, “If people are not free to practice their faith, then all of their freedoms are at risk. Trump added that he did not think any past president has taken religious freedom as serious as he has. Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, who is now the U.S. ambassador for international religious freedom, and Pastor Paula White, a televangelist, were also present at the gathering.