Blessed Nicolas Roland - April 27

Blessed Nicolas Roland



Memorial



27 April



Profile



Raised in a pious family. Educated by Jesuits. Canon of Rheims, France while still a seminarian. Priest. Noted preacher. Assigned as parish priest in Rouen, France. Returned to Rheims with the plan to start schools for poor girls; he took a run-down orphanage and turned it into a successful school for orphaned and abandoned girls. Founder of the Soeurs de l’Enfant-Jésus (Sisters of the Infant Jesus) whose first members were teachers at his school; they received formal approval on 9 May 1678. He and the Sisters expanded the work and founded more schools around the city. Friend and mentor of Saint John Baptist la Salle who continued Nicolas’ work by supervising the Sisters, and later founding schools for boys.



Born



8 December 1642 in Rheims, Marne, France



Died



27 April 1678 in Rheims, Marne, France of natural causes



interred in the crypt of the Sisters of the Child Jesus in Rheims



Venerated



21 December 1992 by Pope John Paul II (decree of heroic virtue)



Beatified



16 October 1994 by Pope John Paul II