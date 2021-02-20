Saint Robert Southwell - Feast Day: February 21 Memorial 21 February 25 October as one of the Forty Martyrs of England and Wales 29 October as one of the Martyrs of Douai Profile Raised in a piously… More





Memorial

21 February

25 October as one of the Forty Martyrs of England and Wales

29 October as one of the Martyrs of Douai

Profile

Raised in a piously Catholic family. Educated at Douai and at Paris, France. Joined the Jesuits in 1580. Prefect of studies in the English College at Rome, Italy. Ordained in 1584. Returned to England in 1586 to minister to covert Catholics, working with Henry Garnett. Chaplain to Ann Howard, wife of Saint Philip Howard, in 1589. Wrote a number of pamphlets on living a pious life. Arrested in 1595 for the crime of being a priest. Repeatedly tortured in hopes of learning the location of other priests. He was so badly treated in prison that his family petitioned for a quick trial, knowing that his certain death would be better than the conditions in which he was housed. He spent three years imprisoned in the Tower of London, and was tortured on the rack ten times; between abuses he studied the Bible and wrote poetry. He was finally tried and convicted for treason, having admitted that he administered the Sacraments. One of the Forty Martyrs of England and Wales.

Born

1561 in Horsham Saint Faith, Norfolk, England

Died

hanged, drawn and quartered on 21 February 1595 in Tyburn, London, England

while hanging, he repeatedly made the sign of the cross

onlookers tugged at his legs to help him die quicker

Venerated

8 December 1929 by Pope Pius XI

Beatified

15 December 1929 by Pope Pius XI

Canonized

25 October 1970 by Pope Paul VI



Works

A Short Rule of Good Life

Epistle of Comfort

Humble Supplication to Queen Elizabeth

Mary Magdalen’s Tears

Triumphs over Death



Content and Rich, by Saint Robert Southwell

Life’s Death, Love’s Life, by Saint Robert Southwell

The Burning Babe, by Saint Robert Southwell

MLA Citation

