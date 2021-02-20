Clicks22
Saint Robert Southwell - Feast Day: February 21 Memorial 21 February 25 October as one of the Forty Martyrs of England and Wales 29 October as one of the Martyrs of Douai Profile Raised in a piously…More
Saint Robert Southwell - Feast Day: February 21
Memorial
21 February
25 October as one of the Forty Martyrs of England and Wales
29 October as one of the Martyrs of Douai
Profile
Raised in a piously Catholic family. Educated at Douai and at Paris, France. Joined the Jesuits in 1580. Prefect of studies in the English College at Rome, Italy. Ordained in 1584. Returned to England in 1586 to minister to covert Catholics, working with Henry Garnett. Chaplain to Ann Howard, wife of Saint Philip Howard, in 1589. Wrote a number of pamphlets on living a pious life. Arrested in 1595 for the crime of being a priest. Repeatedly tortured in hopes of learning the location of other priests. He was so badly treated in prison that his family petitioned for a quick trial, knowing that his certain death would be better than the conditions in which he was housed. He spent three years imprisoned in the Tower of London, and was tortured on the rack ten times; between abuses he studied the Bible and wrote poetry. He was finally tried and convicted for treason, having admitted that he administered the Sacraments. One of the Forty Martyrs of England and Wales.
Born
1561 in Horsham Saint Faith, Norfolk, England
Died
hanged, drawn and quartered on 21 February 1595 in Tyburn, London, England
while hanging, he repeatedly made the sign of the cross
onlookers tugged at his legs to help him die quicker
Venerated
8 December 1929 by Pope Pius XI
Beatified
15 December 1929 by Pope Pius XI
Canonized
25 October 1970 by Pope Paul VI
Works
A Short Rule of Good Life
Epistle of Comfort
Humble Supplication to Queen Elizabeth
Mary Magdalen’s Tears
Triumphs over Death
Content and Rich, by Saint Robert Southwell
Life’s Death, Love’s Life, by Saint Robert Southwell
The Burning Babe, by Saint Robert Southwell
MLA Citation
“Saint Robert Southwell“. CatholicSaints.Info. 2 February 2020. Web. 21 February 2020. <catholicsaints.info/saint-robert-southwell/>
Memorial
21 February
25 October as one of the Forty Martyrs of England and Wales
29 October as one of the Martyrs of Douai
Profile
Raised in a piously Catholic family. Educated at Douai and at Paris, France. Joined the Jesuits in 1580. Prefect of studies in the English College at Rome, Italy. Ordained in 1584. Returned to England in 1586 to minister to covert Catholics, working with Henry Garnett. Chaplain to Ann Howard, wife of Saint Philip Howard, in 1589. Wrote a number of pamphlets on living a pious life. Arrested in 1595 for the crime of being a priest. Repeatedly tortured in hopes of learning the location of other priests. He was so badly treated in prison that his family petitioned for a quick trial, knowing that his certain death would be better than the conditions in which he was housed. He spent three years imprisoned in the Tower of London, and was tortured on the rack ten times; between abuses he studied the Bible and wrote poetry. He was finally tried and convicted for treason, having admitted that he administered the Sacraments. One of the Forty Martyrs of England and Wales.
Born
1561 in Horsham Saint Faith, Norfolk, England
Died
hanged, drawn and quartered on 21 February 1595 in Tyburn, London, England
while hanging, he repeatedly made the sign of the cross
onlookers tugged at his legs to help him die quicker
Venerated
8 December 1929 by Pope Pius XI
Beatified
15 December 1929 by Pope Pius XI
Canonized
25 October 1970 by Pope Paul VI
Works
A Short Rule of Good Life
Epistle of Comfort
Humble Supplication to Queen Elizabeth
Mary Magdalen’s Tears
Triumphs over Death
Content and Rich, by Saint Robert Southwell
Life’s Death, Love’s Life, by Saint Robert Southwell
The Burning Babe, by Saint Robert Southwell
MLA Citation
“Saint Robert Southwell“. CatholicSaints.Info. 2 February 2020. Web. 21 February 2020. <catholicsaints.info/saint-robert-southwell/>