As Christmastide comes to an end, it's well to remember that the whole month of January is the month of the Holy Name. These prayers of the English Martyrs are on the front of a glass case that encloses a casket with their relics. May the sweet name of Jesus be on our lips in these difficult days, and may the Martyrs of England and Wales pray for us. Jesu, Jesu, Jesu, be to me a Jesus, that is to say, be to me a Saviour for you have shed your precious Blood for our salvation.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr