Wrecked Cathedral Chosen as "Model" for Notre Dame in Paris

The liturgical space in Linz Cathedral, Austria, is a "source of inspiration" for redesigning the presbytery of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, reports Nachrichten.at (22 October).
In August, Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit visited several European Cathedrals in Austria, Germany and Hungary. During an evening mass in Linz Cathedral he was entranced by the cathedral's "ambiance."
Despite heavy protests from the faithful, the cathedral's presbytery was replaced in 2017 with a presider's stage, surrounded by pews. Now, the once beautiful church is no longer recognisable as a Catholic place of worship (article picture and below).
#newsPjejhtdvwj
Clicks8
- Report
Social networks