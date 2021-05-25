June Meeting: Why Are the Anti-Catholic American Bishops Afraid of Dialogue?

More than sixty U.S. bishops wrote to presiding Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez in May, pressing him in view of the June meeting of the bishops' conference.
They want to prevent dialogue on how to stop abortion politicians from receiving sacrilegious Communion, PillarCatholic.com (May 25) writes.
The letter was signed by the usual anti-Catholic prelates, including the Cardinals Gregory (Washington), Cupich (Chicago), and O’Malley (Boston). Dolan (New York) withdrew his name after first signing the letter, likely in order to play both sides.
They refer to Curia Cardinal Ladaria's May 7 letter that was instigated by Cupich and Tobin.
