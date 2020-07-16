Does Vatican II Contain Error? 3 Views on What to Do: Viganò, Schneider, Brandmüller

This week than 50 priests, scholars, journalists, and Catholic leaders published an Open Letter to Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò and Bishop Athanasius Schneider, thanking them for their recent … More

This week than 50 priests, scholars, journalists, and Catholic leaders published an Open Letter to Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò and Bishop Athanasius Schneider, thanking them for their recent statements in which they discuss some problems of the Second Vatican Council's documents that might need a further evaluation and correction. The renewed debate about Vatican II has been cricitized by Cardinal Brandmüller. Dr. Taylor Marshall explains the problem texts in Vatican 2, and the three positions on how to move forward from there.