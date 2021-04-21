JERUSALEM, Tomb of the VIRGIN MARY. Church of the Sepulchre of Saint Mary, also Tomb of the Virgin Mary, is a Christian tomb in the Kidron Valley – at the foot of Mount of Olives, in Jerusalem – … More





Church of the Sepulchre of Saint Mary, also Tomb of the Virgin Mary, is a Christian tomb in the Kidron Valley – at the foot of Mount of Olives, in Jerusalem – believed by Eastern Christians to be the burial place of Mary, the mother of Jesus.



Spring, Workday, 11AM, 30°C / 86°F



Instagram:

instagram.com/relaxing.walker/



Coordinates - Start of walk:

31.78012, 35.23933



Route on Google Maps (Orange color):

google.com/maps/d/u/2/edit?mid=1JufIZ_3hjCsHTntav3xlt2R2ikR5V



All Routes on Google Maps:

google.com/maps/d/u/2/embed?mid=1JufIZ_3hjCsHTntav3xlt2R2ikR5



Relaxing Walk. No action, Video walks for Relaxation. Enjoy!

All videos in 4k,6k,8k and 25/30/50/60 fps

Link to this video:

youtube.com/watch?v=SpziugVFjJk



My Gear:

1. Drone Quadcopter - Dji Mavic Air 2

2. Camera - Sony a7s3

3. Lens - Sony 20mm f/1.8 G

4. Stabilizer for camera - Dji RSC 2

5. Stereo Microphone - Audiotechnica AT9946CM



Gear for Live Streaming:

6. iPhone 12 Pro Max

7. Stabilizer for phone - Dji OM 4



PLEASE Subscribe to my Channels:

1. This channel - Virtual JERUSALEM

youtube.com/channel/UCoAWLfxEqgkWgcwONNC7D-g

2. Relaxing WALKER

youtube.com/channel/UCskFSpDpXyqQNnacB1u4k_g

3. Nature in ISRAEL

youtube.com/channel/UC5ikgtm7uyJojtz_60MqVtA

4. Night WALKS

youtube.com/channel/UC1wOxptCrz_OmwaKlT72a8w



#relaxingwalker #natureinisrael #virtualjerusalem #nightwalks JERUSALEM, Tomb of the VIRGIN MARY.Church of the Sepulchre of Saint Mary, also Tomb of the Virgin Mary, is a Christian tomb in the Kidron Valley – at the foot of Mount of Olives, in Jerusalem – believed by Eastern Christians to be the burial place of Mary, the mother of Jesus. wikipedia.org/wiki/Tomb_of_the_Virgin_Mary Spring, Workday, 11AM, 30°C / 86°FInstagram:Coordinates - Start of walk:31.78012, 35.23933Route on Google Maps (Orange color):All Routes on Google Maps:Relaxing Walk. No action, Video walks for Relaxation. Enjoy!All videos in 4k,6k,8k and 25/30/50/60 fpsLink to this video:My Gear:1. Drone Quadcopter - Dji Mavic Air 22. Camera - Sony a7s33. Lens - Sony 20mm f/1.8 G4. Stabilizer for camera - Dji RSC 25. Stereo Microphone - Audiotechnica AT9946CMGear for Live Streaming:6. iPhone 12 Pro Max7. Stabilizer for phone - Dji OM 4PLEASE Subscribe to my Channels:1. This channel - Virtual JERUSALEM2. Relaxing WALKER3. Nature in ISRAEL4. Night WALKS