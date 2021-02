Clicks 58

Tesa 4 49 minutes ago

“The Church in the US is very alive — very, very alive. There are perhaps traditionalist groups but we have those in the Vatican, too. This can be healed .”

rhemes1582 Report

Report

17 minutes ago Such foul language?

SvataHora Report

Report

19 minutes ago May God utterly smash that damned deceiver Bergoglio! - There is one epedemic nobody can ever get healed from - that is BERGOGLIOALISM!!

Piotr2000 Report

Report

Remove comment 22 minutes ago What is mean in your mouth, pope, "This can be healed".

Erased ? Destroyed? Your HATE , pope, against Tradition in Liturgy is very well known....