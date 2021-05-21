333. In deep water

Jesus says to Simon (Peter):“Put out into deep water and lower your nets for a catch.” Luke, chapter 5, verse 4After teaching, he sends the Apostles fishing.After we have received the teaching of Jesus, we will also be invited to become teachers (fishermen). We become evangelizers of the Good News that is Jesus. We spread his message.The mission is to find a way to equip people who can evangelize. Let’s just accept the basics of faith, to offer them. We don’t have to worry, the Holy Spirit will inspire us to say what is needed to the people around us. But let’s remain united to the Church’s teaching.Respect for the person, his situation, a number of factors must be taken into consideration. It’s important to teach through charity and above all to be observant of people’s needs.If we set out, if we expose the sails, we will discover all that the Lord has sown in us for a joyful evangelization in and for the world. We receive more in ourselves than we can imagine. We become bearers of the presence of Christ with enhanced flavour, just as salt enhances the taste of food.Let’s learn to keep one foot in the sheepfold and the other in the world, to go to the sheep that are also waiting for the Good News of salvation. Our family and the human family are also the people who are called to holiness, to live through Jesus’s presence.Book: Watch with faithNormand Thomas