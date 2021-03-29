What Happened Last Year: A Macro Look Ecological & Public Health Crisis with Dr Zach Bush. Join Dr. Zach Bush for an in-depth conversation where he takes a macro look at the events of last year … More





Join Dr. Zach Bush for an in-depth conversation where he takes a macro look at the events of last year within the context of the last several decades, how disease spreads within global populations, the driving factors of mortality, and the public health statistics that support these perspectives.



Now more than ever, a broad perspective can help us understand these recent events so we can make more informed decisions for our future. If not for the sake of our technological and pharmaceutical innovations, but for our families and greater public health.



