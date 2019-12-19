Philosophy vs Literature?

Philosopher and novelist Iris Murdoch discusses some of the differences between philosophy and literature in a discussion with Bryan Magee from 1977 or 1978. Note, she is mostly coming at philosophy … More

Philosopher and novelist Iris Murdoch discusses some of the differences between philosophy and literature in a discussion with Bryan Magee from 1977 or 1978. Note, she is mostly coming at philosophy from the analytic tradition. I think it is important to point this out because one of the differences, at least as I see it, between analytic philosophy and continental philosophy is that continental philosophy is actually much closer to literature than analytic philosophy. Indeed, analytic philosophy often conceives philosophy as something which is much closer to science. I think something similar can probably be said regarding the point about clarification versus mystification, and perhaps also regarding that of personal style as well. In any case, this is only the first part of the interview. For the rest of the interview, in which they go on to discuss some of the similarities between philosophy and literature (rather than just the differences), touching upon issues of truth (including truth in the arts), check out the rest of the interview. The full high-quality version can be found here: www.youtube.com Facebook Page: www.facebook.com